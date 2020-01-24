COS Airport tracking CDC developments for Coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport is keeping an eye on announcements from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in light of the Coronavirus spreading.

While a number of major U.S. airports have started screening passengers for the virus, COS Airport is only on “watch” status, as it is not apart of international service.

“We get updates from the CDC and updates from other agencies that are monitoring this very, very closely, we watch those. And as recommendations come from those and if they increase, then we’ll look at what we can do. But, certainly, just standard precautions while you travel about washing your hands frequently you know, try not to travel when you’re sick, those kinds of things are things that we continue to recommend always,” said Greg Phillips, director of aviation for COS Airport.

According to the CDC, the virus originated in Wuhan, China.

The first case of the virus in the U.S. was confirmed in a patient in Washington state Tuesday.

The CDC said to take standard precautions while traveling, including washing your hands frequently and to try to not travel while sick.