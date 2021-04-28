COS Airport sees significant increase in travelers in March

A Southwest Airlines flight from Denver arrives at the Colorado Springs Airport Thursday, March 11. / Still from video courtesy Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport says they saw a 67% increase in traffic in March compared to 2020, serving 57,758 passengers from the airport and a total of 114,397 passengers travelling through the terminal.

Compared to 2019, the airports says the current traffic is just 4.6% down, indicating a positive trend towards numbers prior to the pandemic.

Seats in the market increased by 35.3 percent from the same time last year, according to the COS Airport, and up 30% from 2019, with over 91,000 available seats in the market. Also, the average load factor in March was 63.4 % — 12 % higher year-over-year.

COS Airport says their number one priority remains the safety ofntravelers and employees. Masks are required throughout the airport and with each of the five carriers.

The Colorado Springs Airport has recently been accredited as a Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR Facility. The accreditation is given to airport facilities with the best covid protocols that helps to prepare, respond, and recover from the Coronavirus Pandemic

Health & Safety protocols for each airline at COS Airport

All five carriers at COS value customers’ health and safety. Please visit each carrier’s website for further information:

· American Airlines

· Delta Air Lines

· Frontier Airlines

· Southwest Airlines

· United Airlines

Airlines continue to evaluate air service demand and flight schedules.

· American Airlines

o Nonstop to Dallas Ft. Worth (DFW)

o Nonstop to Chicago (ORD)

· Delta Air Lines

o Nonstop to Salt Lake City (SLC)

· Frontier Airlines

o Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS)

o Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX)

· Southwest Airlines

o Nonstop to Denver (DEN), easy connections coast to coast

o Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS)

o Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX)

o Nonstop to Dallas (Love Field – DAL)

o Nonstop to Chicago (Midway- MDW)

· United Airlines

o Nonstop to Chicago (ORD)

o Nonstop to Denver (DEN), easy connections worldwide

o Nonstop to Houston (IAH)

o Nonstop to Los Angeles (LAX)