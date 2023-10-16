(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) announced it has added a new tool through a national program to offer opportunities to travelers with non-visible disabilities.

COS said The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program is a tool for passengers to voluntarily share that they have a disability that might not be immediately apparent and would need a little extra help, time, and understanding while at the airport.

“At COS, we are dedicated to ensuring accessibility for all our travelers and visitors, and we take pride in offering the Sunflower program to assist travelers in need while at the airport,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation.

Travelers with a hidden disability can request a Sunflower lanyard at the Airport’s Information Desk. COS said the lanyard is designed as a discreet way for airport staff to recognize travelers who might need extra time and assistance.

COS also wanted travelers to know that the Sunflower lanyard program does not authorize special privileges to the wearer. More information can be found on the City of Colorado Springs’ website, which is also linked above.