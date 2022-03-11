PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man with a warrant for theft and bait advertising.

Garland Lee Waldroop was arrested at his residence located at 500 Escalante Drive after an extensive and thorough months-long investigation.

A detective began investigating Waldroop in December 2021, after the victim reported he had paid Waldroop a $90,000 deposit to begin work on the buildings, but not all materials were delivered and the work was never completed.

Through the investigation, authorities learned Waldroop did not complete the project and also discovered that Waldroop was falsely using a business name in his transactions with customers.

As a result of the investigation, the detective sought and was granted an arrest warrant for Waldroop.

Waldroop has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Anyone with additional information about this incident, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.