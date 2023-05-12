(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A contractor will be brought in to the Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) Downtown Terminal after a test revealed levels of methamphetamine contamination that exceed the cleanup standards set by the State of Colorado.

The Downtown Terminal lobby was closed in April, after MMT discovered contamination first in the restrooms that made a security guard ill, and further contamination was discovered in the lobby, prompting the closure.

Now, after testing revealed contamination, MMT said a remediation contractor certified by the State of Colorado would be hired, but the extent of the decontamination work is currently unknown.

“Mountain Metro is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for its riders, drivers, and staff,” said Acting Transit Services Manager Lan Rao. “We are working closely with El Paso County Public Health on this matter.”

MMT said the facility will be tested again after the remediation work is completed, in compliance with state standards and to ensure the Downtown Terminal is safe for public use. The lobby and restrooms will remain closed until further notice.