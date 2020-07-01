Construction to impact traffic on I-25 at North Gate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers on Interstate 25 in northern Colorado Springs should expect some changes in the coming weeks as crews prepare to build a new connection with Voyager Parkway.

Wednesday night, drivers should expect lane closures in both directions between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Crews will be installing barrier walls and moving traffic onto new detour pavement.

Once traffic moves onto the detour pavement, crews will start building bridges for the new interchange. The contractor said there will be some overnight lane closures, and drivers should watch out for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone. Besides that, only minimal traffic impacts are expected throughout the project, according to contractor Wildcat Construction.

The project is expected to be completed in the spring.

The construction is part of a two-part plan to eventually connect Interstate 25 directly to Powers Boulevard at Interquest Parkway. Tap here for more information about the project.