Construction on new Powers and Research interchange begins this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Big changes are coming to the Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway intersection in northern Colorado Springs.

An interchange will soon carry Powers over Research, replacing the existing stop light.

The project was expected to start last summer, but, according to CDOT, a shortage in funding because of the pandemic caused a delay. The project is now moving forward with help from federal stimulus money, which will pay for $25 million of the $40 million project.

The new configuration will be a diverging diamond interchange, which state officials say is safer, especially since traffic on Powers will be eased.

A rendering of the new interchange at Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway. / Courtesy CDOT

This interchange design is similar to the one at Interstate 25 and Fillmore Street.

The project is expected to start this summer and be completed in 2024.