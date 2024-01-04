(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Water said for the safety of visitors and construction workers, access to the Arkansas River near the Waterworks Park project has been restricted.

According to Pueblo Water, foot and cycling traffic are allowed only on the trail to the north of the Arkansas River between Pueblo Boulevard and the Wild Horse Creek pedestrian bridge.

To the south of the Arkansas River access to the trail is temporarily closed between City Park and the Wild Horse Creek bridge.

Courtesy: Pueblo Water

The Waterworks Park project will improve safety on the river by creating a passageway that will allow users to ride the river unimpeded from the dam at Pueblo Reservoir to Runyon Lake.

The project is expected to take 10 to 12 months.