COLORADO SPRINGS — Multiple lane closures and traffic impacts take effect on Garden of the Gods Road and on Powers Boulevard beginning Monday.

Garden of the Gods Road

Work is slated at two intersections on Garden of the Gods Road beginning Monday and is expected to last approximately two weeks. Repair work is being done on existing water mains near a separation in the line that occurred in July 2021. The work is being done out of caution to ensure the reliability of the water system.

Apr. 18 – 23: North Chestnut Street and Garden of the Gods

Apr. 25 – 30: Forge Road and Garden of the Gods

Only right-hand turns will be allowed at these intersections and traffic will be restricted to one eastbound lane on Garden of the Gods Road during this time. All three westbound lanes will remain open.

Construction activities will take place during day and night hours Monday-Sunday to expedite the work. Customers will be able to access all businesses in the area during construction.

Powers Boulevard/CO-21

Bridge construction continues over Research Parkway as crews work on the new southbound Powers Boulevard on-and off-ramps, continue paving work, perform earthwork operations as well as future signal and light pole installation near Channel Drive.

Crews will open the new on-ramp from eastbound Research Parkway to access southbound CO-21 and the southbound CO-21 off-ramp to access westbound Research Parkway in early May.

Apr. 18 – 22, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Single lane closures on eastbound Research Parkway between Powers Boulevard and Grand Cordera Parkway.

Apr. 18 – 22, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.,

Dedicated right turn lane closure from Channel Drive onto eastbound Research Parkway.

Traffic will still be able to access eastbound Research Parkway using left lane.

Motorists should abide by posted construction signs and be mindful of slower speeds in these work zones. Plan ahead and allow for a few minutes extra time in your commute if it involves passing through these intersections.