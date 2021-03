PUEBLO, Colo. — Construction on the Pueblo Riverwalk’s pedestrian bridge is now complete.

Crews have been working for the last month to sandblast, repair, and recoat the red pedestrian bridge. They were able to finish the work during the Riverwalk’s annual winter maintenance period, when they drain the water.

This allowed crews to set up scaffolding in the channel and prevented debris from getting in the water.

Water will begin flowing through the channel again on Monday.