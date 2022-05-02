COLORADO SPRINGS — An official groundbreaking was held on Monday at Acacia Park for a new playground area.

The funding for the new construction comes after voters approved 2B in 2019, which allowed the city of Colorado Springs to keep $7 million in excess 2018 Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) revenue for specified park projects. The total cost of construction of the play area is $900,000, with $300,000 coming from the El Pomar Foundation and $600,000 coming from the voter-approved 2B program.

The play area is part of a bigger rejuvenation plan for Acacia park, which includes a permanent ice-skating rink that will become a lawn with turf games in the summer, a new visitor center, and permanent food stalls.

The new play area will be built where the current playground stands, with expansions slightly to the north. Among some of the new equipment being added to the park are a unique Ninja Warrior-like climbing structure, plus a tot lot with colorful rubberized features, and a slide and spinner. New trees and native plants will also be added in an effort to work toward the city’s water-saving efforts.





“Acacia Park has served as a gathering place for residents of our city since its founding 150 years ago,” said Mayor John Suthers at the groundbreaking Monday. “These improvements are an important investment that will better serve the increasing number of people who visit and play here each year.”

The Uncle Wilbur Fountain will remain open during construction, with the new playground set to open Labor Day weekend, weather and construction permitting. You can view the entire Acacia Park Preferred Plan below.