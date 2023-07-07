(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Construction has begun on a new fenced dog park in Downtown Colorado Springs thanks to voter-approved funding.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the new ADA accessible dog park will be located in Antlers Park, behind the Antlers Hotel, and will have two separate play areas—one for large dogs and one for small dogs.

The City said the park will be surrounded by a large fence and will feature double gates, synthetic turf, a sitting area, play amenities and a dog water station. The construction of the park is expected to be complete by fall 2023, depending on weather.

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

This project, part of the Downtown Historic Parks Master Plan, was designed based on residents’ feedback which identified preferred amenities for Antlers Park improvements. The park’s final master plan includes a tree canopy walk, an event garden and a picnic lawn.

The City said the Downtown Historic Parks—which includes Antlers, Acacia and Alamo Square—make up three legacy public spaces that have provided the community with recreation for more than a century.

Find the final master plans of Acacia, Antlers, and Alamo Square Parks at Downtown Historic Parks Improvements | Colorado Springs.

The $510,000 improvement is funded thanks to voter approval of ballot issue 2B in the November 2019 election, which allowed the City to keep $7 million in excess 2018 TABOR revenue.