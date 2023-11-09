(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Water said construction is starting on an $11 million water works project designed to rehabilitate the Southside Diversion Dam just north of City Park.

According to Pueblo Water, Waterworks Park will improve safety on the Arkansas River by creating a passageway that will allow users to ride the river unimpeded. Construction is expected to take 10 to 12 months and visitors near the area should use caution during this time.

“We understand that there may be some temporary inconveniences to those who frequent this area along the Arkansas River,” said Pueblo Water TD&E Division Manager Scot Burbidge. “We hope to minimize the time rivergoers are inconvenienced.”

The objectives of the project:

Making that reach of the Arkansas River safer

Allowing the river to become fully navigatable from below Pueblo Dam to near Runyon Lake

Creating a fish passage for migration

Providing additional recreation opportunities

Creating better river health

Keeping Pueblo Water’s redundant southside intake functional and allowing the supply of the Riverside Dairy Ditch irrigation flow.

Pueblo Water said the site has had multiple accidents and fatalities through the years and the primary purpose is to increase safety for the community.

Pueblo Water is paying for most of the project with financial contributions from the City of Pueblo, Pueblo County, and the Conservancy District.