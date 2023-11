(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) are responding to a fatal crash east of Colorado Springs.

EPSO posted about the crash shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, and said Constitution Avenue was closed at Highway 24. CSP was also responding to investigate, EPSO said.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Sean Scott

Highway 24 remains open, however EPSO asked that the public avoid the area to allow investigators to work the scene.