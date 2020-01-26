CSPD confirmed: Randy Bishop in custody

*The video above is from a previous report*

COLORADO SPRINGS — Springs Police have confirmed that Randy Bishop is in custody.

CSPD Is happy to confirm that Randy Bishop has been taken into custody. This is still an ongoing investigation. No further information will be available until Monday. — Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) January 26, 2020

Details leading up to the arrest have not been released.

Bishop has been on the Pikes Peak most wanted list since September 2019.

RANDY RAY BISHOP is a White Male, 35 years old, 6’1” tall, and 170 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes. BISHOP is wanted for Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer x2, Robbery, Assault with a Deadly Weapon x2, Strangulation, Kidnapping, Felony Menacing and Child Abuse.

Since September 2019, 35-year-old Randy Bishop has made it to the top of the Pikes Peak Most Wanted List.

He faces a litany of charges, including child abuse, carjacking, strangulation, attempted murder, hit and run, and an assault on a police officer.

During a traffic stop Saturday, Jan. 10, Bishop shot the officer who pulled him over, drove off and got in another crash.

Before that in November 2019, police finally had him in their grasp and he was taken to the hospital for one last check-up before jail when he assaulted a detective and took his gun and fired it in the hospital.

FOX21 is working to get further police comment on the situation. Please check back.