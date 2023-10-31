(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — A complaint has officially been filed against Linda Stanley, the District Attorney for the 11th Judicial District, over her handling of the Barry Morphew case.

Stanley was elected to the 11th Judicial District, which presides over Fremont, Chaffee, Custer, and Park Counties, in November of 2020. Months prior to Stanley’s election, Suzanne Morphew went missing on Mother’s Day in Chaffee County, and the case was heavily publicized, as the community rallied to search for Suzanne.

Barry Morphew, Suzanne’s husband, was arrested in May of 2021 and formally charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and attempting to influence the public. However, the murder charges against Barry Morphew were dismissed without prejudice in April of 2022, citing lack of evidence.

Suzanne was still considered missing for more than three years—until September of 2023, when her body was found in Saguache County and positively identified. Barry Morphew has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation.

Now, a complaint has been filed against DA Stanley with the Office of the Presiding Disciplinary Judge, who is appointed by the Chief Justice of the Colorado Supreme Court. The complaint alleges that DA Stanley made statements to the press and a true crime podcaster that jeopardized the case, and that she failed to provide evidence to the defense in a timely manner.

The complaint also states that Stanely did not request additional funding for the Morphew case, which lead to her prosecution team struggling with staffing.

FOX21 News has reached out to DA Stanley for comment, and is awaiting a reponse. No court proceedings have been scheduled in regards to this complaint, according to the Colorado Judicial Department.