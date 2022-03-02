COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for two missing 11 year old girls.

According to police, Kaydence Betzler and Julia Sherer both left their homes near Astrozen Boulevard and Chelton Road on Tuesday, March 1. They have not been seen since.

Julia is black, 4’8″, and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow Tweety Bird sweatshirt and tan pants.

Kaydence is white, 5’2″, and weighs 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white shoes.

If you have seen Kaydence or Julia, or if you know where they are, call police at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.