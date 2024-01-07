(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo West and Cañon City communities have come together to support a family struck by an unforeseen and devastating loss—the sudden passing of their four-month-old daughter. A GoFundMe campaign set up for the family has raised tens of thousands of dollars in less than a week, reflecting an outpouring of compassion from the surrounding areas.

The Goodwins are a young couple, natives of Cañon City now residing in Pueblo West, with Katie at 25, and Justin at 28. Merely a week ago, they were looking forward to the new year. Their son Brooks is turning two and they had just celebrated their four-month-old daughter, Violet’s first Christmas.

Brooks and his sister Violet Goodwin, Courtesy: Katie Goodwin

“My Christmas tree is still up at home because she loved looking at the Christmas tree. I couldn’t feed her next to the Christmas tree because her head would just go everywhere looking at the lights,” shared Katie, reminiscing about the cherished moments with her daughter.

On New Year’s Day Violet fell seriously ill. The Goodwins rushed her to the Children’s Hospital trauma room where they found out she had a severe stomach infection.

“That was one of the last times we saw her. She died just a few short hours later,” recounted Katie, her voice heavy with grief.

Four-month-old Violet Goodwin, before she passed, Courtesy: Katie Goodwin

Reflecting on the whirlwind of emotions, Justin remarked, “It’s amazing how quickly things can change… But just as quickly as all of that seemed to unravel, the immediate response and the help, from our family, and just as quickly… the community… and people that we don’t even know.”

In the aftermath of Violet’s passing, Katie’s sister Aubrey Templeton swiftly organized a GoFundMe to assist the family with the medical and funeral expenses. The response was overwhelming, with an influx of support from old friends, and even strangers.

“Within minutes and hours, I heard from people that I haven’t talked to since high school. I heard from people that I don’t even know, friends that I didn’t think we were friends anymore that are all coming out to support me, to support us, our son,” shared Katie.

The generosity poured in. Within an astonishingly brief span of four days, the contributions amassed close to $30,000 for the Goodwins, a testament to the community’s unwavering support during their darkest hour. As of Sunday, they were just $5,000 away from their goal, you can donate at this website if you would also like to show your support: Fundraiser for Michael Till by Aubrey Templeton: Baby Violet Goodwin Memorial (gofundme.com)

“The amount of people that are coming together and coming behind Katie and Justin and essentially saying, I know that this money doesn’t fix it. I know this money doesn’t make it better, but I want to help you and this is how I can help you,” said Aubrey.

On Sunday, Jan. 7, dozens of community members congregated at the Mountain Shadows Baptist Church in Pueblo West for a service to commemorate the life of Violet.

“This Sunday is different than some because our hearts are grieving,” remarked Pastor Ryan Lundquist at the beginning of the service.

On Sunday morning, the family found solace in their faith, gathering to sing, pray, and mourn alongside a community that has shown steadfast support.

“The last song that we sung, ‘It is Well with My Soul’… to be able to say and prove that it is well with my soul, it makes me want to strive to have that same type of faith because that person has hope,” expressed Justin.

“We loved her. We loved our four months with her. And I wouldn’t give any of that up for the world, even if I knew this was going to be the end for it,” shared Katie Goodwin, speaking from the heart about their cherished time with Violet.

Violet’s funeral is scheduled for this Friday at 10 a.m. at the Cañon Community Baptist Church: the information can be found here.

The community is invited to join and honor Violet’s life by dressing in purple, a symbol of celebration for the brief yet impactful time she spent with her loving family.