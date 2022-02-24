COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The numbers are in for the 2021 Gazette-El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund campaign and the numbers prove the Pikes Peak community showed out!

Through the 2021 campaign, the Empty Stocking Fund raised $1,727,433 — the highest amount the organization has ever raised, according to the organization.

The donation will be used to serve over $350,000 people a year. Agencies include Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado, Silver Key, The YMCA, American Red Cross, and many more.

Picture courtesy of the Empty Stocking Fund

“I’m completely amazed — we were committed to breaking last year’s record, but I didn’t realize we’d break it by this much,” said Deb Mahan, executive director of Gazette Charities Foundation. “Because of COVID, people in this community are so aware of how great the need is and how these 20 agencies were literally the groups at the front lines of responding to people’s needs.”

Organizational leaders are now distributing money to partners and service organizations. The organization is also preparing for its next fundraising event, this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

In addition to supporting the Empty Stocking Fund, the parade also supports Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

The parade is scheduled for March 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person. Contact the Empty Stocking Fund for more information and/or to purchase tickets.