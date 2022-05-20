COLORADO SPRINGS — The public is invited to provide ideas and input for the design and development of Coleman Community Park at a community forum on June 16.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Coleman Park site in east Colorado Springs, near the intersection of Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Road. Presently, Coleman is a 70-acre mostly undeveloped site. This meeting is the first in a series of at least three planned community forums that will help inform the park’s master plan.

The master plan will have three focus areas: creating an active sports hub, integrating Sand Creek and nature, and community park amenities. It’s expected that the park will be comparable to Memorial or John Venezia community parks, with sports fields and a playground.

This outdoor meeting opportunity was originally scheduled for May 21 but has been rescheduled due to forecasted inclement weather.

Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/ColemanPark for more information and to sign up for project updates.