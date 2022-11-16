(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Workforce Center (PPWFC) will host a job fair and hiring event on Thursday, Nov. 17 for the general public and veterans, as well as transitioning military.

PPWFC said the job fair provides an opportunity for civilian and military job seekers to meet with numerous employers in one place. It is open to the general public, as well as transitioning military, Guard and Reserve members, veterans and their spouses and family members.

“We look forward to having more than 175 employers from a variety of industries at the Community & Veterans Job Fair,” said Becca Tonn, communications manager at PPWFC. “These hiring managers and employers are ready to meet with job seekers – and all of them are actively hiring and have open positions. We hope people in our community will take advantage of this opportunity to find new jobs or jump-start their careers.”

Industries that will be represented at the job fair:

Construction

Customer Services/Sales

Cyber security

Department of Defense contractors

Drivers/Transportation

Education

Financial/Insurance/Business

Food Service

Government

Healthcare

Hospitality

Information Technology/Technical (non-defense related)

Law Enforcement – Federal/State/Local

Manufacturing

Staffing Agencies

To view a full list of employers seeking workers, click here. Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumé.

The job fair will take place at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80909. The fair will open at 10 a.m. to veterans, transitioning military, and their spouses and families. From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. the fair is open to the general public.