(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A committal service will be held next week for four unclaimed United States Army and Air Force veterans who honorably served their country.

At 9 a.m. on May 11, the service will honor the lives and service of the four military members at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

The veterans to be honored are:

A1C James Cook , US Air Force 1961 – 1965

, US Air Force 1961 – 1965 PV1 Johhny Hollingshed , US Army 1976 – 1977

, US Army 1976 – 1977 SGT Sharon Jackson , US Army 1973 – 1979

, US Army 1973 – 1979 SP5 Loren Grigsby, US Army 1967 – 1969

Unclaimed remains occur when veterans pass away and are not claimed by relatives, friends, and/or a legal representative. The general public is invited to attend in support of these veterans’ final trip home.

Organizers ask that attendees arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled service. Pikes Peak National Cemetery is located at 10545 Drennan Road, east of the Colorado Springs Airport.