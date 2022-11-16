(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said a commercial structure fire at a business north of downtown Tuesday night, Nov. 15, was caused by a homeless warming fire.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a building on North El Paso Street, just north of East Fillmore Street, showing heavy smoke. A total of 50 firefighters responded to the scene, and battled the fire for about two hours.

CSFD confirmed to FOX21 News on Wednesday that the cause of the fire had been determined to be a homeless warming fire in the area. No injuries were reported.