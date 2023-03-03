UPDATE: FRIDAY 3/3/2023 9:24 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD is now reporting that command on the scene of the commercial fire on South Academy Boulevard has requested a third alarm and additional resources to fight the fire.

FRIDAY 3/3/2023 8:40 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a two-alarm structure fire on South Academy Boulevard.

CSFD tweeted about the fire at 8:15 p.m., which is reportedly burning a commercial structure in the 2500 block of South Academy, just south of the intersection of Astrozon Boulevard.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said when firefighters arrived, flames were showing from the roof of the building. Neighbors should avoid the area to allow crews to respond.

CSFD also shared a video of the fire to twitter: