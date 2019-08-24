Comic Con returns to the Pikes Peak Region

Comic Con fans get ready and bring out your costumes!

Kevin Eastman the American comic book artist and writer best known for co-creating Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles joined the weekend morning crew Saturday ahead of Comic Con.

This 3-day event, now in its fourth year, will feature celebrities from all genres of TV, movies and cartoons, some of the best names in the comic art community, as well as the greatest vendors in the area with those hard-to-find toys, comics, and collectibles.

Colorado Springs Comic Con is being held in the former Sears of the Chapel Hills Mall.

VIP ticket holders will have their own private entrance on the upper level of the Chapel Hills Mall to ensure easy entry and reentry as desired and to avoid the lines.

