COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A suspect was arrested after he held a hostage in a Colorado Springs motel room early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said their investigation started when a car theft victim in Denver tracked his car to a motel on Chestnut Street just north of Fillmore Street. Officers went to the motel around 5 a.m. Monday and found the car. They made contact with the suspect via phone, and the suspect told them he had a gun and a hostage in his room, according to police.