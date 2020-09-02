Colorado wildfires: What to know Wednesday, September 2

Smoke from the Grizzly Creek Fire is visible Wednesday morning. Smoke may continue to be visible due to pockets of fuel in the interior of the control line that continue to burn out, according to Field Operations Chief, Jon Glover. These fuels pose minimal threats to control lines, and smoke may be seen over the next four to five days as vegetation continues to dry out. / Photo courtesy Grizzly Creek Fire Information

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Containment has increased significantly on the East Fork Fire burning in far southern Colorado, and acreage has remained steady on several other fires across the state. Here’s the latest information as of Wednesday.

East Fork Fire

The East Fork Fire is burning about 11 miles southeast of Trinidad, about 1.5 miles from the Colorado-New Mexico border. The fire has maintained a size of 1,680 acres, with 88% containment as of Wednesday.

Firefighters said there was minimal fire activity Tuesday, with no additional growth. Moving forward, firefighters will continue to reinforce control lines and continue mop-up.

The fire is burning on two Colorado state wildlife areas: James M John SWA and Lake Dorothey SWA.

A total of 69 people are fighting the fire, with ground and aerial support.

The lightning-caused fire started August 22.

Pine Gulch Fire

The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction is 81% contained as of Tuesday evening. A total of 658 people are fighting the fire.

The lightning-caused fire has burned 139,007 acres, making it the largest wildfire in Colorado history. It started on July 31.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,464 acres. Containment is at 75%.

A total of 567 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10. Investigators now believe the fire was human-caused. The investigation into the specific cause is continuing.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County remains at 12,097 acres as of Tuesday evening, with 10% containment.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire near Fort Collins is at 23,022 acres. The fire is 5% contained as of Tuesday morning. A total of 893 people are fighting the fire.

The fire has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.