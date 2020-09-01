Colorado wildfires: What to know Tuesday, September 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Recent rains have helped crews contain and control many of the wildfires burning across Colorado.

The Willis Creek Fire in Pueblo and Custer counties and the Thorpe Fire in Park County are both fully contained as of Friday afternoon. Here’s the latest information on other fires burning across the state.

East Fork Fire

The East Fork Fire is burning about 11 miles southeast of Trinidad, about 1.5 miles from the Colorado-New Mexico border. The fire has maintained a size of 1,680 acres, with 15% containment as of Monday. The fire continues to burn on two Colorado state wildlife areas: James M John SWA and Lake Dorothey SWA.

A total of 95 people are fighting the fire, with aerial support from two large air tankers, two UH-60 Blackhawks from the Colorado Air National Guard, Air Attack, and a multi-mission aircraft.

The lightning-caused fire started August 22.

Pine Gulch Fire

Containment on the Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction has increased slightly to 81% as of Monday evening. A total of 629 people are fighting the fire.

The lightning-caused fire has burned 139,007 acres, making it the largest wildfire in Colorado history. It started on July 31.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,464 acres. Containment has increased to 75%.

A total of 589 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10. Investigators now believe the fire was human-caused. The investigation into the specific cause is continuing.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County remains at 12,097 acres as of Tuesday morning, with 10% containment.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire near Fort Collins is at 23,022 acres. The fire is now 5% contained as of Tuesday morning. A total of 864 people are fighting the fire.

The fire has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.