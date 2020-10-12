Colorado wildfires: What to know Monday, October 12

A BAe-146 large air tanker drops fire retandant behind buildings on the Colorado State University Mountain Campus in an effort to protect them from the Cameron Peak Fire Saturday, October 10. / Credit: Cameron Peak Fire, photo by NM Engine 964 Crew

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Most of northern and eastern Colorado, including Colorado Springs and the Front Range, is under a Red Flag Warning Monday afternoon due to low humidities and gusty winds. Here’s the latest on the fires burning across the state.

Wild Horse Fire

The Wild Horse Fire started Sunday along Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs. Tap here for the latest on that fire.

Incline Fire

The Incline Fire, which started Thursday, burned about one acre on private property about half a mile up Barr Trail in Manitou Springs. The fire is 100% contained as of Sunday afternoon.

Deep Creek Fire

The Deep Creek Fire burned about 88 acres south of Kremmling, on the border of Summit, Eagle, and Grand counties. The fire is 100% contained as of Sunday night.

A total of seven people are working on the fire, patrolling the perimeter.

Investigators have determined the fire was human-caused. The exact cause remains under investigation.

Needles Fire

The Needles Fire burned in the trees near Lift #2 at Purgatory Ski Resort, about 26 miles north of Durango in southwestern Colorado.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon and burned about six acres. It is 100% contained as of Sunday night. Firefighters will continue to mop up any interior areas of heat and monitor the fire.

There’s no word yet on the cause.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 134,559 acres and is 47% contained as of Sunday night.

That’s up from 131,231 acres and 44% containment Thursday night.

Some moisture fell on the fire Sunday morning.

Happy to see a rain/snow mix falling over the #CameronPeakFire. But strong winds today & Monday might cause trouble for fire crews with gusts around 50mph at times #cowx pic.twitter.com/WCurALQJZU — Valerie Mills (@ValWeatherGal) October 11, 2020

A total of 920 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, west of Laramie. The fire has burned 175,564 acres with 27% containment as of Sunday afternoon.

That’s up from 173,747 acres and 18% containment Thursday night.

A total of 1,214 people are fighting the fire.

The fire was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs has burned about 17,832 acres as of Monday morning.

That’s up from 16,120 acres as of Friday morning.

No containment has been reported.

A total of 161 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,431 acres, with 91% containment as of Tuesday afternoon. The fire has not grown in several weeks.

A total of 13 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 14,357 acres, with 26% containment as of Sunday evening.

That’s up from 14,005 acres with 25% containment as of Thursday afternoon.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 363 people are fighting the fire.