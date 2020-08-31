Colorado wildfires: What to know Monday, August 31

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Rain helped crews contain and control many of the wildfires burning across Colorado over the weekend. Here’s the latest information as of Monday morning.

Willis Creek Fire

The Willis Creek Fire in the Rye area is now 100% contained. Full containment was achieved Friday afternoon. The lightning-caused fire burned about 16 acres about 1.5 miles northeast of Lake Isabel.

East Fork Fire

The East Fork Fire is burning about 11 miles southeast of Trinidad, about 1.5 miles from the Colorado-New Mexico border. The fire has grown to 1,680 acres, with 15% containment as of Sunday. The fire continues to burn on two Colorado state wildlife areas: James M John SWA and Lake Dorothey SWA.

A total of 95 people are fighting the fire, with aerial support from two large air tankers, two UH-60 Blackhawks from the Colorado Air National Guard, Air Attack, and a multi-mission aircraft.

The lightning-caused fire started August 22.

Thorpe Fire

The Thorpe Fire in Park County is now 100% contained. Full containment was achieved Friday afternoon.

The fire burned about 159 acres about two miles southwest of Tarryall. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Pine Gulch Fire

The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction remains at 77% containment. A total of 646 people are fighting the fire.

The lightning-caused fire has burned 139,006 acres, making it the largest wildfire in Colorado history. It started on July 31.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is now at 32,464 acres. Containment has increased to 73%.

A total of 657 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County has burned 12,097 acres as of Sunday morning, with 10% containment.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire near Fort Collins is at 23,013 acres, with no containment as of Sunday morning. A total of 854 people are fighting the fire.

The fire has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.