Colorado wildfires: What to know Friday, October 23

Smoke rises from mountain ridges as a wildfire burns while residents sit and watch Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, near Granby, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The East Troublesome Fire has now burned about 170,000 acres primarily in Grand County, forcing hundreds of evacuations. At least five people are unaccounted for as of Friday morning.

Meanwhile, in Boulder County, all mandatory evacuations put in place for the Calwood and Lefthand Canyon fires have been lifted.

Here’s the latest on those fires and others burning across the state.

East Troublesome Fire

The East Troublesome Fire in Grand County has burned 170,163 acres with 5% containment as of Friday morning. Tap here for the latest on the fire.

Ice Fire

The Ice Fire started Monday about five miles west of Silverton in southwestern Colorado. The fire has burned about 596 acres and is 30% contained as of Thursday night. That’s up from 583 acres and 25% containment Wednesday night.

A total of 98 people are fighting the fire. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Calwood Fire

The Calwood Fire northwest of Boulder has burned 10,073 acres with 55% containment as of Thursday night. That’s up from 9,978 acres and 24% containment Wednesday night.

A total of 494 people are fighting the fire, which started Saturday. There’s no word yet on the cause.

All evacuations in Boulder County were lifted Friday morning.

Lefthand Canyon Fire

The Lefthand Canyon Fire burning southeast of Ward in Boulder County is 100% contained as of Thursday. It burned about 460 acres.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, which started Sunday.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 206,977 acres with 57% containment as of Thursday night. That’s a slight increase in containment, with no change in acreage.

A total of 1,804 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Nebo Fire

The Nebo Fire started October 14 in the Weminuche Wilderness in southwestern Colorado. It’s burning south of Mt. Nebo, southeast of Silverton. The fire has burned about 40 acres as of Wednesday. It is not currently threatening any values, communities, or structures.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, west of Laramie. The fire has burned 176,878 acres with 81% containment as of Thursday night. That’s up from 176,863 acres with 76% containment Wednesday.

A total of 385 people are fighting the fire.

The fire was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire north of Steamboat Springs has burned about 20,194 acres as of Friday morning, with 5% containment. That’s unchanged from the last update.

A total of 112 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs has burned 32,466 acres with 91% containment as of Sunday morning.

A total of 13 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10. Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 14,670 acres, with 30% containment as of Friday morning. That’s unchanged from Thursday.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 345 people are fighting the fire.