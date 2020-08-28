Colorado wildfires: What to know Friday, August 28

Crews go back to work fighting the Grizzly Creek Fire after sheltering from lighting Thursday, Aug. 20, above Bair Ranch, Colo. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction has eclipsed the 2002 Hayman Fire to become the largest wildfire in Colorado history. Here’s the latest information on that fire and other fires burning across the state Friday.

Willis Creek Fire

The Willis Creek Fire in the Rye area burned about 16 acres and is 90% contained as of Thursday afternoon.

The incident transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 4 team on Thursday afternoon. One 20-person hand crew is on the scene Friday to improve fireline and mop up hot spots.

There's one 20 person hand-crew on the #WillisCreekfire_CO today that will be improving fireline and mopping up hotspots. Incident released 2 hand-crews and the Monument Helitac was also released and will be available for initial attack on any new fire. https://t.co/Cur145CSye — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) August 28, 2020

🔥The Large Airtankers from the portable base at COS that assisted in the #WillisCreekFire are capable of bringing up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant.



🚧The permanent airtanker base is under construction and should be completed in 2021. It will support a 600-mile radius. pic.twitter.com/4sqVaBHEnR — Colorado Springs Airport (@COSAirport) August 28, 2020

East Fork Fire

The East Fork Fire is burning about 11 miles southeast of Trinidad, about 1.5 miles from the Colorado-New Mexico border. The fire has grown to 450 acres, with 10% containment as of Thursday evening.

The lightning-caused fire started Saturday.

Agencies involved in fighting the fire include the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Hoehne Volunteer Fire Department, and Las Animas County. A total of 25 people are fighting the fire, along with a large air tanker and multi-mission aircraft.

This fire is unrelated to the fire of the same name burning in Utah.

Thorpe Fire

The Thorpe Fire is burning in Park County about two miles southwest of Tarryall. The fire has burned 159 acres and remains at 75% containment.

A 10-person module, a four-person module, one tinder, and two engines are responding to the fire Friday.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Pine Gulch Fire

The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction is now at 139,006 acres, making it the largest wildfire in Colorado history. Containment has increased to 77% as of Thursday evening.

The fire started on July 31 and was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is now at 32,408 acres. Containment has increased slightly, from 61% to 68% as of Friday morning.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County has burned 12,048 acres as of Friday morning. Containment remains at 5%.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire near Fort Collins is at 22,845 acres, with no containment. It has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.