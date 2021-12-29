Colorado State Patrol launches seat belt awareness campaign to start new year safely

GOLDEN, Colo. — As 2022 begins, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) urges drivers across Colorado to make one of the easiest and most important New Year’s Resolutions of all: staying alive by wearing a seat belt.

The “You Wouldn’t…” campaign will launch Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, and reminds drivers and passengers that buckling up is a “no brainer” if they want to stay safe and stay alive.

With heavy traffic, construction zones, mountain passes, high-traffic rural roads and all kinds of weather, driving in Colorado is not a passive activity. Driving, just like other popular activities, is far less risky and much more fun when people are using the safety equipment associated with them. The Colorado State Patrol’s “You wouldn’t…” campaign urges passengers to remember that driving and riding in vehicles without a seatbelt can lead to serious injuries and needless fatalities.

Despite the proven benefit of reducing the risk of serious injury or death in a crash by 50% (NHTSA), Colorado’s seat belt usage rate is 86% – well below the national use average of 90%.

“Colorado drivers and passengers can hit the ‘easy button’ with their new year’s resolution this year – just buckle up and stick to it year-round,” said Colonel Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Every trip, no matter how short or long, starts with a seat belt click. It should be a non-negotiable part of getting into the car.”

In 2021, the leading five counties in Colorado for fatal and injury crashes investigated by the Colorado State Patrol with at least one occupant who was unrestrained or improperly restrained were:

Weld County El Paso County Adams County Jefferson County Larimer County

Additionally, unrestrained or improperly restrained occupants who were killed or injured in these same crashes were primarily in the 20-29 year age range.

To learn more about the Colorado State Patrol, follow CSP on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.