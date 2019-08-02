Colorado State Parks free for military in August

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free state park admission to all active duty military members and veterans in August.

The deal is good at all 41 Colorado state parks. State parks in the Pikes Peak region include Mueller State Park in Divide, Cheyenne Mountain State Park in southern Colorado Springs, and Lake Pueblo State Park in Pueblo.

>> Tap here for a map of state parks.

Military members and veterans can get a pass valid for free admission for the entire month. The pass is available at any state park office or Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.

To get a hang-tag pass, just show park staff proof of military service. The pass admits the service member and everyone else in the car.

While park entrance fees are waived for people with the pass, fees for activities such as camping still apply.

The deal is only good at Colorado state parks. It does not include national parks like Rocky Mountain National Park and Great Sand Dunes National Park.

