Colorado State Parks again offering free admission on Black Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fresh Air Friday is back at Colorado State Parks.

All 41 parks will offer free admission on Black Friday, November 29.

Participating state parks in the Pikes Peak region include Mueller State Park in Divide, Cheyenne Mountain State Park in southern Colorado Springs, and Lake Pueblo State Park in Pueblo.

Several of the parks will be hosting special events, including organized hikes, to celebrate the day.

Park admission is usually $8 per vehicle per day. While admission fees will be waived on Black Friday, fees for activities such as camping still apply.

The news is in: #FreshAirFriday is back 🙌🏽 We're thrilled to announce free admission to all 41 Colorado state parks… Posted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

The deal is only good at Colorado’s 41 state parks. Colorado’s four national parks, including Great Sand Dunes National Park and Rocky Mountain National Park, will charge regular admission fees.

