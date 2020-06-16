Colorado State Fair will be “reimagined” for 2020

PUEBLO, Colo. — This year’s Colorado State Fair will be held with some modifications, the fair board announced Tuesday.
The fair is scheduled for August 28 to September 7. Activities being considered include:
- Junior Livestock Show and Sale
- FFA Heifer Wrangle
- Catch-a-Calf
- 4-H Horse Show
- 4-H Dog Show
- 4-H Rocketry
- 4-H Static Exhibits
- Limited food and vendor booths
- A limited carnival presence
- Virtual competitive exhibits
Details about specific activities will be announced soon.
More than 466,000 people attended last year’s fair.
The state fairgrounds are currently being used as a drive-through coronavirus testing site for Pueblo County.