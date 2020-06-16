Colorado State Fair will be “reimagined” for 2020

PUEBLO, Colo. — This year’s Colorado State Fair will be held with some modifications, the fair board announced Tuesday.

The fair is scheduled for August 28 to September 7. Activities being considered include:

Junior Livestock Show and Sale

FFA Heifer Wrangle

Catch-a-Calf

4-H Horse Show

4-H Dog Show

4-H Rocketry

4-H Static Exhibits

Limited food and vendor booths

A limited carnival presence

Virtual competitive exhibits

Details about specific activities will be announced soon.

More than 466,000 people attended last year’s fair.

The state fairgrounds are currently being used as a drive-through coronavirus testing site for Pueblo County.