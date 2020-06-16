Colorado State Fair will be “reimagined” for 2020

PUEBLO, Colo. — This year’s Colorado State Fair will be held with some modifications, the fair board announced Tuesday.

The fair is scheduled for August 28 to September 7. Activities being considered include:

  • Junior Livestock Show and Sale
  • FFA Heifer Wrangle
  • Catch-a-Calf
  • 4-H Horse Show
  • 4-H Dog Show
  • 4-H Rocketry
  • 4-H Static Exhibits
  • Limited food and vendor booths
  • A limited carnival presence
  • Virtual competitive exhibits

Details about specific activities will be announced soon.

More than 466,000 people attended last year’s fair.

The state fairgrounds are currently being used as a drive-through coronavirus testing site for Pueblo County.

