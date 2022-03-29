PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair is preparing to make a “big announcement” Tuesday morning.

The announcement, as well as a special ticket offer, is expected to be released at 10 a.m.

The 2022 state fair marks the event’s 150th anniversary. The fair is scheduled to begin on Aug. 26 and last through Sep. 5 (Labor Day). Fairgrounds will be open to the public from 3-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The fair has not released any information regarding its upcoming shows.

Adult gate admission tickets purchased before Aug. 26 will cost $8; tickets purchased after Aug. 26 will be $14.

FOX21 will update this story as more information is released.