PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair has announced this year’s entertainment lineup that features big-name bands and performers.

The 2022 fair will feature Lady A with Priscilla Block, Walker Hayes, and Jim Gaffigan.

Walker Hayes: Aug. 27

Jim Gaffigan: Aug. 28

Lady A with Priscilla Block: Sept. 2

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. Additional concert announcements are expected.

This year’s fair marks its 150th anniversary. As such, the event is being dubbed “The Colorado State Fair: 150 Years of Fun.”