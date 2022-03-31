COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday marks 14 years since a woman was reported missing in Colorado Springs.

On March 31 2008, 22-year-old Bekime (Becky) Elshani’s father reported her missing to CSPD. She was last seen on the west side of Rockrimmon Boulevard, and criminal involvement is suspected in her disappearance.

When police conducted a welfare check to Elshami’s apartment two days after she was reported missing, they heard a gunshot and discovered her boyfriend, 25-year-old Daniel Dereere, had committed suicide. Police say they found his car in Teller County, and Elshani’s blood was found inside.

While her family does not believe she is still alive, they hope someone in the community knows what happened to her.

Elshani is described as a white female with blue eyes, 5’5″ tall and weighing 155lbs. She has a fairy tattoo on her lower back. At the time of her disappearance, her hair was blonde/strawberry.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) cold case file, Elshani may have been using any of these vehicles: a blue 2004 Mazda with the license plate 777-OFZ; a white 1990 Chevrolet with license 203-JEE; or a red 1987 Nissan pickup truck with license 437-AOV.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact CSPD.