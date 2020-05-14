Colorado Springs woman organizes fundraiser for Gannon Stauch’s family

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local woman is organizing a poker run and memorial ride in honor of Gannon Stauch. The fundraiser will take place Sunday, May 17th, and will benefit the Stauch family.



“It’s become something that I think our community is not going to stand for and it’s time to take a stand against it,” Organizer Stephanie Conyers said.

The upcoming independent poker run and memorial ride was originally scheduled to take place in April but had to be pushed back due to COVID-19.

A poker run is where motorcycles go through different checkpoints while playing their hand on poker, the all-day event will be followed by a memorial ride through Lorson Ranch, the last place Gannon was seen alive.

The 11-year-old’s body was found in Florida, last March. His stepmother, Letecia Stauch is accused of killing Gannon. She is due back in court on June 5th for a preliminary hearing.

“It’s a community gathering saying his family has our support and we plan to continue watching people are doing,” Conyers said.

Conyers adds current health guidelines will be strongly enforced and stops will be at parking lots.

“We are staying at 6 ft. apart in groups of ten or less and if you’re going to be in a group of ten or less we prefer those groups to stay at least 13 ft. apart masks are encouraged but not required,” Conyers said.

Registration begins at 9 a.m at Frankie’s located off of Powers Boulevard. Attendees are encouraged to wear blue in honor of Gannon’s favorite color.

To learn more visit their Facebook page.