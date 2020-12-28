Colorado Springs woman not ‘on the fence’ about sharing this season

COLORADO SPRINGS — A neighbor in Downtown Colorado Springs finds a way to help others stay warm and positive this winter by creating a sharing fence on her front yard fence.

Cyndi Long moved back to Colorado Springs right as the pandemic was starting to hit Colorado and soon noticed quite a few homeless people walking around her neighborhood and wanted to help.

“I had a number of hats and gloves and those kinds of things that you collect that never quite fit right. So, I thought this was the perfect opportunity to put them to some good use,” Long said. “So, I created a sharing fence with the intent that if you needed it, take it. If you had something to spare, please leave it.”

Long’s fence has since been littered with a couple of dozen things such as hats, headbands, gloves, socks, hand warmers, paper masks, food, Kleenex, and toilet paper.

“Despite everyone having some hard times right now financially, there’s always ways we can help our fellow man,” voiced Long.

She said she’s had multiple neighbors be inspired by her fence.

“‘I’ve had comments from neighbors that really liked it and are planning on going through their stuff and putting some things out,” according to Long.

Long says she watches through her window as homeless people take their items and then give her a thumbs up.

“It makes me feel wonderful. It makes me feel like I can have just a tiny bit of impact in a world that seems out of control at the moment…You never know the impact you can have by just a kind gesture,” gushed Long.

To make sure the items can withstand Colorado’s elements, they’re in bags because she wants the items to be dry and warm for those who do need them!