Colorado Springs woman killed in Academy Boulevard crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car while crossing Academy Boulevard last week, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. December 23 at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. Samantha Atchison, 48, of Colorado Springs was walking westbound when she was hit by a car that was headed southbound, according to police. She died on the scene.

Atchison was in a crosswalk, but witnesses said she was crossing against the light when she was hit, according to police.

The driver of the car remained on the scene and cooperated with police. Police said speeding is not considered a factor in the crash. They’re still working to determine if impairment was a factor. No charges have been filed.

The coroner’s office has not been able to get in touch with Atchison’s family, according to police. Anyone who has information about her next of kin is asked to call them at 719-390-2450.

Atchison’s death is the 49th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year.