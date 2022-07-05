A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs woman was killed in a car crash on Monday, June 27 on Hickorywood Drive, east of Rangewood Drive and East Woodmen Roads.

Colorado Springs Police say 32-year-old Jowanna Gamble was driving south on Havenwood Drive when she drove off the right side of the roadway, through a fence, then a shed, and finally into the backyard of a home on Hickorywood.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response provided medical aid to Gamble, who suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Gamble was the only person in the affected vehicle.

This is the 24th fatal traffic crash this year. Last year at this same time there were 20 fatal traffic crashes in Colorado Springs.