Colorado Springs woman donating kidney to former coworker

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This Sunday, you can help raise money for a very special cause. Old Chicago and Bristol Brewing will host the Alex and Audrey Kidney Benefit to help offset expenses for two local friends.

Alex, an Old Chicago employee in desperate need of a kidney, has found a perfect match in his friend and former coworker, Audrey.

Money raised at the benefit will help cover costs associated with the transplant and recovery process.

The benefit will include a tap takeover with Bristol Brewing, giveaways, and a silent auction. Items up for grabs in the silent auction include Broncos tickets, beer for a year, and a 65-inch big-screen TV.

Old Chicago will donate $2 to the cause from every Bristol pint sold at the event.

The fundraiser is Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Old Chicago at North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

>> Tap here for more information.