Colorado Springs Waffle Houses taking Valentine’s Day reservations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two Colorado Springs Waffle House locations are hosting special Valentine’s Day dinners featuring candlelit booths draped in white tablecloths, heart-shaped waffles, and plenty of hash browns.

A photo posted to Waffle House’s Twitter shows what might be waiting for you if you spend your special day there:

💛 Valentine's Day is 1 week away! 💛 Have you reserved your table yet? Visit https://t.co/rpHuq3jC77 to see a full list of participating units! pic.twitter.com/aEwpGIhwRV — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) February 7, 2020

The Colorado Springs Waffle House restaurants on Space Center Drive and Fillmore Street are both hosting the special dinners.

To make a reservation at the Space Center Drive location, call 719-310-6209 and ask for Jenni Wouters.

To make a reservation at the Fillmore Street location, call 720-477-9760 and ask for Shannon Robertson.

Those restaurants are the only two Colorado locations participating in the promotion.

>> Tap here for a list of participating locations nationwide