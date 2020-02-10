Colorado Springs Waffle Houses taking Valentine’s Day reservations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two Colorado Springs Waffle House locations are hosting special Valentine’s Day dinners featuring candlelit booths draped in white tablecloths, heart-shaped waffles, and plenty of hash browns.
A photo posted to Waffle House’s Twitter shows what might be waiting for you if you spend your special day there:
The Colorado Springs Waffle House restaurants on Space Center Drive and Fillmore Street are both hosting the special dinners.
To make a reservation at the Space Center Drive location, call 719-310-6209 and ask for Jenni Wouters.
To make a reservation at the Fillmore Street location, call 720-477-9760 and ask for Shannon Robertson.
Those restaurants are the only two Colorado locations participating in the promotion.
>> Tap here for a list of participating locations nationwide