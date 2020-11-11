Colorado Springs veteran surprised with free furnace

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs veteran was surprised with a new furnace Tuesday thanks to an HVAC company.

Adam Brown was nominated by a family friend and received the most votes from the public in a contest hosted by Air Pros Air Conditioning.

Brown served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, with deployments to Iraq, Kuwait, and South Korea before retiring as a staff sergeant. He sustained multiple brain injuries and memory loss from exposure to explosives. He has also dealt with back, ankle, and knee injuries, in addition to being diagnosed with PTSD.

“It’s kind of been pressed upon us through the years of service that you’ve got to do it on your own, ‘you’re a big man,’ you know,” Brown said. “But it’s nice to have veterans assisting other veterans.”

“For me, 70% of our company is veterans, and it’s really cool being able to see the different mindsets and different types of people that can all really cling together,” Aaron Buckley with Air Pros said. “As soon as our company found that we were involved in this, everybody was super excited to get Adam taken care of.”

Brown also said it’s been tough to keep a job, and paying to replace an old furnace would have been too difficult.