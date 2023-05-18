(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On April 27 Members of Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) substation team found two abandoned baby Great Horned Owls.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

The substation team knew the owls would not survive without intervention, according to Springs Utilities. They coordinated a rescue with their environmental team with the help of a licensed raptor handler.

“Within a matter of hours, the baby owls were on their way to a raptor rehabilitation center in Pueblo, Colorado. They will remain at the center under expert care until they are old enough to be released back into the wild,” said Springs Utilities.

“We’re thankful for employees who care about protecting wildlife and our infrastructure!”