Colorado Springs Utilities implements new ‘water wise’ rules

COLORADO SPRINGS — As of May 1st, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is now enforcing its new integrated water resource plan.

“You can absolutely have a healthy lawn with 3 days a week watering,” Spokesperson Danielle Oller said.

CSU said they are asking customers to only water their lawns three days a week, whichever day you pick is fine. They ask that you start watering before 10 a.m. and only after 6 p.m.

“Its a shared resource,” Oller explained. “It’s a limited resource and we all want to be responsible.”

She said the city isn’t seeing a shortage in water but planning ahead so the city has enough water for the next 50 years especially, with how much the city is growing Oller said.

Back in December of 2019, Colorado Springs City Council voted for these changes and that is why 2020 is considered an educational year. Oller said they won’t be handing out violations but if they do notice someone is watering exponentially over the three-week amount they will drop by a list of rules.

The city will start handing out violations in 2021.

“Those that violate the rules up to two times or more they will receive a violation letter and warning. They could receive a fine of they continue to violate those rules,” Oller said in reference to 2021.

She stated CSU has some webinars and other tips on their website to help you keep your lawn in good shape.

The watering changes doesn’t apply to watering gardens or plants.