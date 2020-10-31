Colorado Springs U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum offering “Fright at the Boo!seum” for Halloween weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — Come one, come all to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum’s Fright at the Boo!seum Halloween weekend.

If you’re looking to trick-or-treat yo’ self this Halloween, the museum will be hosting Fright at the Boo!seum all weekend long. And kids in costume receive FREE admission at the door.

Friday, October 30: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (special evening hours!)

Saturday, October 31: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 1: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 60,000-square foot Museum, which opened on July 30, has taken extensive measures to provide a safe and contactless environment so that guests can visit with confidence.

At Fright at the Boo!seum, you can find several trick-or-treat stations, goodie bags, and maybe even fina an Olympian!

Cinnamon sugar donuts and apple cider are also available at the Flame Café, while supplies last.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.