Colorado Springs trying new stormwater drainage design

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs stormwater team is trying a new method of draining water in the city.

For years, the public works department has struggled with this issue at the intersection of Lexington Drive and Union Boulevard.

A new solution, called Hydro-Turf, promises to provide a more natural look to the channel. It also costs less to install than traditional concrete, and virtually eliminates any long-term maintenance.

The design also helps reduce flooding.

“It’s feedback from citizens saying ‘hey, I don’t really want a concrete channel in the back yard,’ or ‘it’s not fun to jog, walk, and then look over and see this hardened concrete channel,” Richard Mulledy with the city of Colorado Springs said. “So we’ve been searching for options.”

The team is looking to improve other areas as well.

The project is funded by money from the 2A stormwater fee passed by Colorado Springs voters. This is the money set aside for emergency repairs.